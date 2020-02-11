DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,966 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $279.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

