Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $849,709.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, WazirX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, Radar Relay, Allbit, WazirX, Liquid, Coinrail, FCoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinBene, Bitbns, OKEx, Lykke Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

