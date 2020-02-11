Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 720 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.29 ($10.32).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 790 ($10.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 784.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 735.91.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

