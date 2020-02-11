Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.04

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $14.80. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 5,854,479 shares trading hands.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.32 ($18.98).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.04.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

