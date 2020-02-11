Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 2.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28, approximately 1,288 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

