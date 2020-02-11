Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Dicker Data stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$7.12 ($5.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,623 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dicker Data has a one year low of A$3.04 ($2.16) and a one year high of A$8.09 ($5.74).

In other Dicker Data news, insider Ian Welch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

