Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 2,608.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 126,681 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.82.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

