DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus reduced their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

