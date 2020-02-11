Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.54 ($4.51).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 343.80 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

