Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Up 0.1%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.34, 17,546 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 23,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

