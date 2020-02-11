Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 96,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$4,293,789.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,724,160.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.74. 498,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,658. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$33.00 and a 52-week high of C$52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$947.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

