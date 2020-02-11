Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 144,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 20.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 170,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 213,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,904. Domo has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

