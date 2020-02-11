Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE UFS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. 1,408,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,756. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domtar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domtar by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

