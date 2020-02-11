Domtar (TSE:UFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.30, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

UFS stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.13. 204,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a one year low of C$42.23 and a one year high of C$70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.24.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

