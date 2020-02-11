Domtar (TSE:UFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.30, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.
UFS stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.13. 204,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a one year low of C$42.23 and a one year high of C$70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.24.
Domtar Company Profile
