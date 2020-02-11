Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

DFIN stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

