Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DSE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

