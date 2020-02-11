Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

DUK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. 2,963,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,189. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.