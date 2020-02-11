Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 192,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $246.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.40. Duluth has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at $81,285,682.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 363,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.