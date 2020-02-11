DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,686 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 2,393,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

