Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JDD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JDD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

