Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $3.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

