Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.