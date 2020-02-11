Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

