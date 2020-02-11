Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KSS opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.