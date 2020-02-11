Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

