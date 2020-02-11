Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

