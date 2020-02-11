Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 4,123 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $16,575,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in F5 Networks by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,260. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

