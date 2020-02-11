Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $186.56. 34,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,065. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $150.47 and a one year high of $185.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

