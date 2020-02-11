Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 283 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. Southern Co has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

