Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,174 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $179.33. 39,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.44. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $146.79 and a 52-week high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

