Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,032 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419 in the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

WD traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. 5,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $77.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

