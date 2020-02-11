Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,342 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $12,539,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $113.23 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

