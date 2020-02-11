Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 52 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded up $8.76 on Tuesday, reaching $569.87. 249,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,935. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $561.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

