Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 870 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 397,549 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

