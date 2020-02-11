Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.92

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.64, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 177,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.