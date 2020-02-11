Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
