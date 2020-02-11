Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

