Edgeless Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.24 million and $1,016.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, ABCC, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

