Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERI shares. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $64.45.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

