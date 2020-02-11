Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.
ELVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,830 shares of company stock worth $1,216,716. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
