Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

ELVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,830 shares of company stock worth $1,216,716. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.