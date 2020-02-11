Elitium (EUM) Price Up 48.1% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00011761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $229,524.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.