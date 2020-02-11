Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.41. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

