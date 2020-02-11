Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,040. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.