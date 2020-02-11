Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,795 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $240,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,337. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.