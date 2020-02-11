Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.56. 781,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

