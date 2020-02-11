Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 186,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 234,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

