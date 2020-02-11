Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.76. 108,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $125.91 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

