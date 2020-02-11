Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

