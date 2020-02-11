Encana (TSE:OVV) Given Equal Weight Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Encana (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OVV opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

