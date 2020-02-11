Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.
Shares of ELGX stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Endologix Company Profile
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.