Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endologix in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

