Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI opened at €15.63 ($18.17) on Friday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.46.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.