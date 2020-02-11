ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

XNGSY stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

